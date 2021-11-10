Wrenwood Ave renamed Jenna Prandini Drive

Nov 10th was a special day for Clovis native Jenna Prandini. Wrenwood Ave has officially been renamed Jenna Prandini Drive.

The street is located north of Clovis High School where Prandini attended. The cross streets are now McArthur Avenue and Jenna Prandini Drive. The name replacement was announced on September 7th during a Clovis City Council Meeting. Prandini is a two-time national champion in 200 meters, a 2016 Olympian, and just in the recent 2020 Olympics she won a silver medal.

You can see the transformation of the new street sign on the City of Clovis Facebook page. Click on their story to see the change step by step and see Prandini’s reaction to the new street name.