Winter storms hit Clovis with more heavy rain forecasted

Krystle Nozartash:

Winter storms aren’t finished with Clovis as if rockslides down the Freeway 168 weren’t enough for some residents trying to get home.

On Wednesday, January 4, the National Weather Service issued a wind advisory and flood watch for the city and surrounding areas of Fresno County.

Many Clovis residents are prepared but not too concerned.

The wind advisory is effective through Thursday 5 a.m. and flood watch through Friday, 4 a.m., unless changes occur.

Tammy Dawson of Clovis isn’t sweating the rain. “I’m not concerned,” she said. “We all should have necessary items on hand anyway for any emergency situation. Generators, candles, etc.”

It was reported that heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected, with winds up to 15 mph and gusts of up to 35 mph.

These weather conditions lead to the potential of flooding, mudslides, power outages and property damage.

Pacific Gas and Electricity is also warning of the high winds and storm conditions. No power outages have currently been reported in Clovis.

The residents should prepare for power outages, secure loose objects and watch for fallen trees and power lines.

Clovis Police have released the following list of tips to keep in mind during these heavy rains. -Slow down! Wet roads can be slippery, so give yourself extra time to react to any potential hazards. -Turn on your headlights, even during the day. This helps other drivers see you and increases your visibility on the road.

-Keep a safe distance from other vehicles. It takes longer to stop on wet roads, so make sure you have enough space between you and the car in front of you.

-Use your wipers and defrost setting. Keep your windshield clean and clear so you can see everything around you.

-Never drive through water covering the roadway. “Turn around, don’t drown”.

-Do not use cruise control during inclement weather. Puddled roadways can cause you to hydroplane.

-Remember, safety is key when it comes to driving in the rain. Stay alert and stay safe out there!”

-Report roadway hazards such as downed trees or flooding to 911 immediately. Those requiring sandbags, a self-service sandbag fill station is located at the Clovis Corporation Yard at 155 N. Sunnyside Ave. The maximum is 10 bags per household and for the Clovis residents.

As of noon Thursday, Jan 5th, the City of Clovis had distributed 2,500 sandbags and report no significant rain related issues due to the most recent weather event.

Clovis public utility crews are working to keep gutters and drains free from debris.

To report a problem such as flooding, fallen trees or other storm-related issues please contact the Public Utilities Department at (559) 324-6000.