Wilma Tom Hashimoto Recognized as Mother of the Year

At the May 2nd City Council meeting, Wilma Tom Hashimoto was recognized by the City as Mother of the Year. Councilman Mouanoutoua read the proclamation but before he did, stated “It gives me great honor to be able to recognize my dear friend Wilma Tom Hashimoto as mother of the year.”

The proclamation read to Hashimoto disclosed that she has spent twenty five years as a Classroom Teacher and District Administrator for Clovis Unified in addition to Director of Early Care and Education for the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools, Assistant Superintendent for Fresno Unified School District and Research Associate for the AIMS Center of Math and Science Foundation.

The proclamation recognized Hashimoto as the driving force in growing the number of preschool programs in the Clovis Unified School District as well as working to develop preschool programs across the state through the David and Lucile Packard Foundation. Mouanoutoua read, “She is also often known for helping students navigate the college application process.”

Hashimoto now advocates for the best interests of abused and neglected children of the foster care system. She has even taken in women and children in distress, those who did not feel safe in their homes and needed a safe place to stay. The proclamation reads “Wilma Hashimoto will be honored at the 78th Annual Fresno County Mother of the Year luncheon on May 6th.”

Officially signed by Mayor Flores, this Mothers Day, May 8th will be designated “Wilma Tom Hashimoto Day”.

Hashimoto addressed the council by expressing how honored she feels to receive this recognition. She cited her father and her daughter as examples of three generations coming from Clovis. She then went on to speak about CASA, or Court Appointed Special Advocates, the organization she now represents. “I tend to think what we practice in our personal life should reflect also in our professional life.”

“We have the capability to stand in the gaps where people need us. All we need to do is to take that step forward.” Hashimoto then thanked the council for the honor and stepped forward to take a photo and receive the certificate reading her proclamation.





