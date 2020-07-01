Willow Widening Project Completion Prompts Donation to Local Organization

The City of Clovis along with the Fresno County Transportation Authority (FCTA) announced this morning, July 1, the completion of the Willow Avenue Project, which widened the northbound lanes from Shepherd Avenue to Copper Avenue in north Clovis.



The $5.7 million project was funded by the Measure C program. For the last 30 years, the program has funded the improvement of over 1,200 miles of local streets, county roads, and state highways in Fresno County.

“The City of Clovis is thrilled with the improvements to Willow Avenue and the positive impact it has had on the lives of our teachers, students and parents as they travel to and from Clovis Community College and the three nearby Clovis Unified School District campuses,” said Clovis Mayor Drew Bessinger. “The completed project not only serves the drivers of today as they enjoy a smoother, safer commute, but will also serve drivers in our growing region long into the future. We are grateful for the Measure C funding which is helping to make this all possible.”

The Willow Avenue Project not only widened the road but also included installing a median, curb gutter, irrigation, landscaping and a traffic signal at Perrin Road.



At the completion of any major city project, a traditional public ceremony is normally held, but due to the current pandemic and health guidelines, contractor’s Yarbs Grading and Paving and Madco Electric instead decided to use the funds to donate to local community organization, the Marjaree Mason Center.

“The completion of major transportation projects are usually celebrated with a ribbon-cutting event with large crowds,” said FCTA Vice Chair Lynne Ashbeck. “But as we each do our part to support our community’s health–following shelter in place guidelines and avoiding large public gatherings–we are grateful to the project’s contractors: Yarbs Grading and Paving, and Madco Electric who generously ‘repurposed’ the funds set aside for the traditional public opening and made a $4,500 donation to the Marjaree Mason Center, a local community benefit organization serving victims of domestic violence.”

President of Yarbs Grading and Paving, Troy Yarbrough and Madco CEO, Michael Merigian said in a statement regarding their donation, “We are grateful for the services provided by the Marjaree Mason Center to our local communities. We are proud to be able to support the center in its endeavor.”

With 22,000 vehicles passing daily, the overall project will increase public safety and improve the flow of traffic by reducing congestion at peak commuting times for residents, businesses, and students at Clovis Community College and surrounding schools.