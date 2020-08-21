Wildfires Impacting Air Quality Across State

With numerous wildfires burning, the air quality has been greatly impacted throughout California.

The San Joaquin Valley Air District has issued a health caution for valley residents that will remain in effect till wildfires are contained.

District health officials are expecting the air quality to worsen throughout the weekend and is warning people to stay indoors, avoid being outside for long periods of time especially those who have underlying respiratory or health conditions.

Below are current wildfires:

SCU Lightning Complex Fire, located in multiple northern counties, including Stanislaus and San Joaquin Counties; the Hills Fire, located in Fresno County west of Avenal near Highway 33.

CZU August Lightning Complex Fire, located in various locations across San Mateo and Santa Cruz Counties.

Lake Fire located in Los Angeles County southeast of Lebec are producing smoke that is infiltrating into the San Joaquin Valley which includes San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Merced, Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare Counties, and the valley portion of Kern county.

To find more information ongoing wildfires, visit www.valleyair.org/wildfires. For more information about air quality, visit www.valleyair.org or call a District office in Fresno (559-230-6000), Modesto (209-557-6400) or Bakersfield (661-392-5500).