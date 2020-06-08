While Nation’s Unemployment Rate Drops, Can Californians Refuse to Return to Work?

People across the country are returning to work following COVID-19 shutdowns and that’s having a positive effect on the nation’s unemployment rate.

The Labor Department said 2.5 million jobs were added in May, the biggest increase on record.

The nation’s unemployment rate dropped to 13.3 percent, down from a record high in April.

In March and April, 21 million people were suddenly out of work as businesses shut down to comply with stay-at-home orders intended to stop the spread of the virus.

Most states dropped stay-at-home orders in May, and as a result people returned to work.

California is not scheduled to release its May unemployment numbers until June 19. Many counties in the Golden State remain under some form of stay-at-home order.

Fresno County’s stay-at-home order ended May 26, but many businesses have not reopened yet.

Since mid-March, 4.94 million California workers have filed unemployment claims. Many found the system hard to navigate. There have been complaints that the state’s Economic Development Department website times out and that filers can’t talk to a person on the phone to get help.

In some cases, those that have been able to successfully receive unemployment benefits are earning more money while unemployed than they did while working.

This has left some wondering if they can refuse to return to work and continue collecting unemployment benefits.

Others may refuse to return to work out of fear of contracting COVID-19.

The Clovis Roundup spoke with the office of California State Senator Andres Borgeas regarding unemployment and labor issues related to the pandemic.

When it comes to an employee refusing to return to work after being offered their job back, we’re told that if the employee has health concerns, they may be able to receive unemployment benefits from the Employment Development Department and stay home. However the employee may be asked to conduct an interview with EDD to verify health concerns.

“My office is always available to answer questions and assist people with EDD claims,” said Senator Borgeas. “You can contact us at (559) 243-8580. You can also follow my Senate Twitter and Facebook pages to receive the latest updates.”

Some worry that COVID-19 could result in lawsuits related to both employees and patrons acquiring the virus.

Borgeas and other Valley legislators have requested that Gov. Gavin Newsom focus specifically on granting businesses and employees legal immunity against third-party COVID-19 related lawsuits, as long as businesses were following state and local health protocols.

Borgeas spoke with the Governor’s office June 2 regarding this matter. We’re told Newsom is considering it.

In May, Newsom took executive action to extend worker’s compensation benefits to employees.

The State Legislature has assembled a bipartisan Pandemic Emergency Response Committee. Borgeas, a Republican, is a member of the committee, which is tasked with reviewing the successes and shortcomings of California’s COVID-19 response.

Borgeas also authored and introduced Senate Bill 1457, which would require state agencies to work with small businesses acting in good faith to reduce or waive civil penalties.

“In an era where small businesses are struggling to survive, we must ensure California is creating a business-friendly climate to get our economy back on track,” Blake Zante, Communications Director for Borgeas said. “During this unprecedented time, legislators were asked by Assembly and Senate leadership to focus their legislation on the COVID-19 pandemic, wildfires and the housing crisis.”