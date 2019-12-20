What’s Happening this Weekend in Clovis

If you are looking for something to do in Clovis this weekend there is plenty going on. Here are a list of some events taking place over the weekend.

A Tuba Christmas: Since 1977, tuba, sousaphone, euphonium, and baritone horn players from across the nation play Christmas carols, first with instruments only and then with everyone singing along.

When: Saturday Dec. 21

Where: Sierra Vista Mall

Time: 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. Admission is free.

Bobby Salazar’s Ugly Sweater Party: Be Merry, Be Ugly at our Ugly Sweater Party. We’ll have an ugly sweater contest, drink specials, karaoke, and more!

When: Saturday Dec. 21

Where: Bobby Salazar’s 434 Clovis Ave, Clovis, 93612

Time: 9 p.m

DiCicco’s Italian restaurant: Slice of Comedy headlining Aiden Park in Clovis

When: Saturday Dec. 21

Where: DiCicco’s 408 Clovis Avenue Clovis, California 93612

Time: 8 p.m.

Roller Skating with Santa: Admission is $8 per person skate rental is $4. Come down and take pictures and have some family fun!

When: Saturday Dec. 21

Where: United Skates Clovis 2881 Peach Ave. Clovis, CA, 93612

Time: 12:30 – 3 p.m.

Kids Skate Free Saturday: Back by Popular Demand! United Skates Clovis is giving a limited amount of FREE Admission tickets to our Saturday, December 21st 2019 sessions from 10am-12pm. Skate rental ($4.00) extra is a must for those who do not have their own skates. Only those ages 14 and under will be permitted free with this ticket.

Must Register Before! Link for tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/kids-skate-free-saturday122119-at-10am-with-this-ticket-tickets-86596499461

Clovis Old Town Farmers’ Market

When: Saturday, Dec 21, 2019

Where: Old Town Clovis at Bullard and Pollasky Avenue Clovis, CA 93611

Time: 9:00 a.m.

Horse Drawn Carriage Rides: Bring your friends and family to Old Town Clovis for our free Horse Drawn Carriage rides! Taking place every Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 4pm through the weekend after Christmas. Catch the Carriage rides in front of Dave Shivers State Farm Agency on Pollasky between Third and Fourth Street. Santa will also be in town in front of Once Upon a Time, 440 Pollasky Avenue, for photo opportunities!

Breakfast with Santa: Pancake Breakfast at Sierra Vista Mall’s Center Court proceeds benefit The Clovis Lions Club seating is limited. Tickets on sale at the customer service booth cash or check only (checks made out to Clovis Lions Club). Tickets- 2 years and up $10; children under 2 are free

When: Saturday Dec. 21

Where: Sierra Vista Mall

Time: 8 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Hmong New Year Celebration: We are celebrating the Hmong New Year with a message and many fun things to do.

When: Saturday Dec. 21

Where: Memorial United Methodist Church of Clovis, 1726 Pollasky ave, Clovis, 93612

Time: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

An Action Theater Production: A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play: Tickets are highly encouraged as there are limited seating for each showing. Bring the whole family!

When: Saturday Dec. 21

Where: Action Community Church, 101 Sunnyside Avenue #106 Clovis, CA 93611

Time: 7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m