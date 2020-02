What’s Happening Clovis This Weekend

Find out what’s happening in Clovis this Feb. 7-9 weekend.

Friday, Feb. 7

Remember When Marriage Dinner

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Clovis Christian Church

1701 Locan Ave Clovis 93619

Slice of Comedy Headlining Andres Taboada

8 p.m.

DiCicco’s Old Town Clovis

408 Clovis Ave Clovis 93612

Saturday, Feb. 8

Two Sisters Vintage Home and Garden Swap Meet

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

5054 N Academy Ave Clovis 93619

Wine & Chocolate Tasting at Fresno State Gibson Farm Market

1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

5368 N Chestnut Ave Fresno 93710

Slice of Comedy Headlining Andres Taboada

8 p.m.

DiCicco’s Old Town

408 Clovis Ave Clovis 93612

Sunday, Feb. 9

9th Nifty Thrifty Flea Market

9 a.m.

532 5th St Clovis 93612

Sweetheart Dance Hosted by Clovis Veterans Memorial District

2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

808 4th St Clovis 93612

John Pemberton at the Lounge at DiCicco’s

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

DiCicco’s Old Town

408 Clovis Ave Clovis 93612

If you have any events or announcements you would like to share, please email info@clovisroundup.com.