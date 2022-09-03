What you can expect heading into labor day

With temperatures estimated to reach 110 degrees and excessive heat warnings in place, here is what Labor Day in 2022 can look like for those staying close to home.

For those looking to avoid the heat entirely by staying inside their homes, you may want to reevaluate how you use your appliances during the day to avoid future power outages due to an unnecessary strain on the energy grid.

In a press conference held by Gov. Newsom on Aug. 31, Gov. Newsom declared a state of emergency to increase power reduction following news of temperatures that are expected to reach 110 degrees.

Newsom asked state residents to reduce power usage between the hours of 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. to avoid an unnecessary strain on the energy grid.

What can you do to avoid an outage due to an energy strain?

Major appliances such as your washer machines and dryers should be used prior to peak hours and residents should use thri AC to pre-cool their homes before 4 p.m. to help reduce their energy use and reduce the risk of outages.

On the other hand, for those who are looking to escape the heat and get out for the day you may have to take advantage of local entertainment opportunities or stay home to avoid the excessive daytime heat.

For those willing to make the drive in the heat, National Cinema Day is Sept. 2, and movie tickets will be sold at a reduced price, for $3 a ticket in any format, any theater, for any movie.

For a list of participating theaters you can check the national cinema day website and take the family to go see a movie and escape the heat.

With prices reduced attendees can also experience different formats for a reduced cost so they can experiment and decide if the experience is a preferred format for their future cinema experiences. Premium formats such as Dolby and IMAX can be found included in the Cinema Day at certain theaters.

Regardless of your plans during this heat wave, drink enough water and watch out for signs of heat exhaustion.

The Sierra Vista Mall is open to serve residents a cooling center from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Monday through Saturday and from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The mall is located at 1050 Shaw Avenue in Clovis and Clovis Transit provides raised at no cost and the can be accessed via Stageline’s Route 50 or through the use of Clovis’ Round Up service. More information on transit stops and schedules can be found on the City of Clovis’ website.