What to Know About ‘Measure C’ In November’s Election

After technical difficulties caused the previous meeting to be rescheduled, the Measure C renewal online community meeting held online Friday, April 29, shared with voters what Measure C has to offer.

The community meeting was presented by Mike Leonardo, executive director for the Fresno County Transportation Authority (FCTA) where he shared what benefits of renewing Measure C are to attendees.

Measure C is a half-cent tax aimed at providing funds to improve the quality of roads, sidewalks, and the overall quality of the transportation system.

The measure has gone through three evolutions since its inception during the 1970s-80s when the focus of the measure was to finish dealing with limited infrastructure funding, such as incomplete freeway systems and congested roads and highways. The most recent iteration voters will see on the Nov. 2022 ballot will have a different focus according to Leonardo.

“I think what we’ve seen is that our needs have changed. So while we may still have needs on the regional highway system, that system is largely built out so the need there may not be as significant,” Leonardo said.

Through their own studies and polling, Leonardo said the new focus for Measure C will be on streets and roads, which Leonardo said will be Measure C’s “highest priority.”

Alongside improving roads, Measure C will also be funding pothole repair and street paving in hopes of emphasizing safety according to Leonardo.

According to Leonardo, the push for the emphasis on public safety stems from the community’s responses to polls the FCTA has conducted.

“This is by far people’s highest priority for how they think the next Measure C should allocate funding,” Leonardo said.

Attendees who participated were presented two polls at the end of the meeting asking them to rank their ‘transportation priority importance’.

Repairing potholes and keeping local roads in good condition was the highest-ranking priority for attendees with the option showing that 89% of attendees thought it was a ‘high priority, while 11% thought it was a ‘medium priority.

In the second poll, 85% of attendees thought that improving bike paths, bike panes, and other safe biking strategies was a ‘high priority while, 10% found it as a ‘medium priority, and 5% of attendees found it as a ‘low priority.

Measure C will be on ballots in Nov. 2022 for voters and more information can be found on the Measure C homepage where future community meeting dates can be found.