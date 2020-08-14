West Nile Detected in Clovis Neighborhoods

Last night from 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., the Consolidated Mosquito Abatement District went to several different neighborhoods throughout the County.

The West Nile virus has been detected in various neighborhoods throughout Fresno County including Clovis.

Below is a map of where the spray treatment took place.

To prevent mosquito bites, residents should use insect repellant and be sure to cover up skin.

For mosquito production prevention, remove any standing water in your home such as storm drains, water buckets, tires, and used cans.