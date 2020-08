Clovis Police Department is searching for a man who robbed the Wells Fargo Bank early Friday morning, Aug. 7 at Shaw and Minnewawa Ave.

According to Clovis Police, the suspected bank robber is said to be a caucasian male, in his 50s to 60s, and wearing a tan sleeve shirt. The man left the bank on foot northbound.

The suspect remains at large. If anyone has information about the robbery, please contqact Detective Corp. Joe Alvadado at (559) 324-2592 or Valley Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP.