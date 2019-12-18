Welcome Back: Kalen DeBoer Becomes 20th Head Football Coach of Fresno State

When Jeff Tedford resigned from Fresno State’s head coaching post on December 6th, Athletic Director Terry Tumey stated he wanted to hire a candidate who embodied the same spirit and principles as the departing Tedford.

Tumey knew exactly the right person for the job: the man who ran Tedford’s offense for two of the most successful football seasons in Fresno State’s history.

In a festive press conference Tuesday afternoon, Kalen DeBoer was introduced as the 20th head football coach of Fresno State.

DeBoer was the offensive coordinator for Fresno State in 2017 and 2018, when the Bulldogs had a combined 21-6 record while boasting one of the top offenses in the nation.

Now, for the first time in his 22-year coaching career, he assumes the role of head coach at the Division I collegiate level.

DeBoer was head coach at Sioux Falls from 2005 to 2009, amassing a 67-3 record and winning three Division-II NAIA Championships with the Cougars (2006, 2008, and 2009).

DeBoer is keeping that winning mindset when he returns to Fresno State after spending a year as Indiana’s offensive coordinator.

“I know 12-2 a year ago is the best it’s ever been [here], and that’s my expectation. Not shy to put it out there,” DeBoer said. “We are going to win football games and we will do it the right way – with integrity.”

Spending the 2019 season in Indiana was hard for DeBoer, who said he’s always felt a special connection with the Central Valley.

“When I left here, it was probably the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my coaching career,” DeBoer admitted. “I get emotional thinking about it. I am so blessed to be back here in this position.”

DeBoer’s reunion with the Bulldogs players and staff took place Tuesday morning, according to him, and he spoke of his reaction to seeing familiar faces for the first time in a year.

“When I talked to them, I couldn’t help it… I burst into excitement. How can you not get excited when [Bulldogs offensive linemen] Netane Muti is smiling and sitting right in front of you?,” DeBoer said.

Kalen DeBoer was not the only excited man at the press conference; Terry Tumey was overjoyed to hire a head coach who exhibited the desired “Bulldog traits” to attract local recruits.

Tumey spoke about DeBoer’s background and prior experience at Fresno State, noting how the South Dakota native understands the Valley well and boasting it will pay dividends when it comes to local recruiting.

There were questions surrounding DeBoer’s early hire, which took place a day before early signing period begins on Wednesday.

With Tedford’s resignation on December 6th and a 14-day waiting period due to California law, it was originally believed Fresno State would not announce a head coach until December 20th at the earliest.

Tumey was able to hire and introduce DeBoer Tuesday, however, and explained it was due to support from the university

“That is where we understood the support of the administration,” Tumey said. “The 14-day period was a recommendation, not a rule. The rule that did exist was the equitable access rule, and we did comply to that.”

Tumey couldn’t wait another minute to hire the man he believes could lead the Bulldogs to national prominence again.

And Bulldog fans certainly can’t wait to see what Kalen DeBoer brings to the football field.