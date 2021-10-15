Water Line Break Results in Dismissal at Clovis West High School

At around 10 a.m. this morning, a construction crew working on a modernization project at Clovis West High School struck a water line that resulted in school dismissal.

In order for repair crews to work on the damaged line, the water to the school will need to be turned off. That will mean the campus will be without running water for restrooms, sinks, as well as the fire sprinkler system.

The school was dismissed during lunch time. The campus catering team made arrangements to have grab-and-go meals for students before they were dismissed.

Parents and bus drivers were contacted regarding the early dismissal.

The repair began once all students were off campus. The repair of the water line should be completed by this afternoon.