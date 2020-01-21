Want Extra Money in Your Pocket?

Most of us have a checking account and a debit card, but many people have little or no savings. For one reason or another, lots of folks with a checking account do not have a savings account, but they really should.

The number of Americans who do not have access to emergency cash is large: more than 25% of American adults have no savings set aside for unexpected expenses such as a car or home repair, or medical bills and medicine, according to the U.S. Treasury. Moreover, nearly 40% of American adults have made no move toward saving for retirement.

Why have a savings account? Your savings – no matter how much – can play a big role in helping you through a rough patch. You never know when an urgent situation will take place. A broken appliance, a costly auto repair, or a high insurance deductible can stop you in your tracks. A savings account can provide the kind of breathing room you need to get back on your feet and keep you out of debt.

Remember that a strong savings history can improve your ability to secure a loan. A savings account shows stability.

Once you decide to start saving, you’ll find a wide variety of Federally-insured, interest-earning accounts at your credit union or bank. If you can open a high-interest savings account that’s the way to go. Your money will essentially be making you more money just by being in there. Invest what you can, big or small, to get started. In the long run, you’ll be better off.

