Clovis PD need help identifying two suspects for burglarizing a vehicle at Walmart on July 10, 2020.

Walmart video surveillance was able to capture the thieves in store without masks. Clovis PD hopes that will give the community an opportunity to help identify the thieves.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact Clovis PD at (559) 324-2556 or Valley Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP.

CPD Case 20-40599.