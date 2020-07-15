Walmart, Starbucks To Enforce Face Mask Policy

In a press release this morning, Walmart announced they will be mandating a face covering policy for all their stores including Sam’s Club beginning July 20, 2020.

In a joint statement, Dacona Smith, Chief Operating Officer of Walmart and Lance de la Rosa, Chief Operating Officer of Sam’s Club stated, “To help bring consistency across stores and clubs, we will require all shoppers to wear a face covering starting Monday, July 20. This will give us time to inform customers and members of the changes, post signage and train associates on the new protocols.”

Walmart is one of many other national chains across the country, to enforce the use of face coverings in an effort to decrease the spread of COVID-19.

Starbucks and Best Buy has also announced the enforcement of face coverings as of this morning, July 15.

In a press release on their website, Starbucks stated, “In its continued effort in prioritizing the health and well-being of partners (employees) and customers, Starbucks today announced that beginning on July 15, it will be requiring customers to wear facial coverings while visiting all company-owned café locations in the US.”