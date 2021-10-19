BOOT Hosts Annual Vintage Antique Market

A stroll down Pollasky Avenue was a stroll through time at the Vintage and Antique Market this past Sunday.

The event itself has the staying power of a vintage fixture, having been a staple event since the mid-80s. A rain or shine event, hosting over 90 dealers offering products from advertising, estate jewelry, furniture, repurposed and upcycled, architectural salvage, mid-century pieces, and industrial decor.

Whether you’re a collector, an antiquer, or a “junker” they have interesting finds for you.

Heather Frantzich, Executive Director with Clovis’ Business Organization of Old Town, says it was started to support Old Town Clovis storefronts offering an array of vintage and antique treasures.

“It’s a really nice day to come out, and not only to support the Old Town but also to come out just to see the variety of things. Right now, there’s a lot of collectibles and things for the holidays. The creativity behind it, some of those collectibles are things you’ve never seen before.”

Jennifer Green, at Once Upon a Time’s cozy booth outside of their store, shared that she has participated fourteen times in the past seven years since it was formerly known as Glorious Junk Days and the Antiques and Collectibles Fair.

“Generally we sell a lot more furniture, this time we’re doing more gift items. Trying to get a bunch of stuff out of the store and ready for our Christmas, which is coming in the beginning of November.”

Green says during the spring events they offer “More home decor and garden.”

Toting her finds of Shawnee Pottery, attendee and collector Dawn S. has been joining the event for the past twenty-five years,

“We don’t usually miss one. It’s nice, it’s clean, it’s quiet. A lot of variety of antiques. It’s a nice place to go. Just spend a morning and find treasures.”

With a variety of food trucks, along with local cafes and restaurants open to fuel the excursion.

If you missed this event, you can hunt for your next treasure in March, May, and October 2022.

Vendors and sponsors can apply, and attendees can subscribe to their online newsletter to follow future events at oldtownclovis.org