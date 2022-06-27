Veterans Memorial District Holds Patriotic Porch Contest 

On the Veterans Memorial District’s Facebook page a post has been made in efforts to begin a “Patriotic Porch Contest” among those in the Clovis area. This contest hopes to find photographs of the front porches of those who seem to show the most patriotic decor according to the District’s Facebook post.

The Facebook post mentions that they are accepting photos of residential areas, apartments, and businesses. Any patriotic decor will do, including a simple American Flag up to any other various patriotic themed decorations.

One must tag @CVMDistrict on Facebook in order to enter and the contest deadline will be July 1st. From there, the District will choose a winner who will be rewarded a “District swag bag”.

