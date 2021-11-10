Veterans Day to be Honored at Clovis Veterans Memorial District

Thursday November 11th, the CVMD will be hosting events to celebrate and honor our veterans in Clovis and across the country. Chairman of the Board for the CVMD Tim Wright talked about how Clovis shows appreciation for those who served.

“Clovis has a long tradition of honoring and taking care of our Veterans,” Wright said. “Our goal is to both salute those who have served, and to inspire others to join in this important part of our community culture.”

The events will take place throughout the day and are free and open to the public. The events in the morning will help transition to a patriotic concert where Military traditions will be shown to honor the World War One Armistice that took place on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month.

Tim Wright also talked about how people can expect these events to be fun for everyone who comes to the events by saying “Our Veterans Day events offer a blend of fun and formal activities that place our Veterans’ service in perspective and focus on the importance of the values they represent.”

The events are scheduled throughout the day as follows:

7am – 11am: VFW Post 3225 hosts its Annual Pancake Breakfast, open to the public and tickets are $7 at the door, Independence Room

9am – 2pm: Car show, Veterans Parkway & West Side Park

9am – 2pm: Faces of Our Veterans exhibit, a photographic memorial that honors our local veterans, Veterans Room

9am – 2pm: Veterans Documentaries, featuring documentaries about past conflicts, Auditorium

9:30am: Grand Opening of the Community Heritage Center, 318 Veterans Parkway

11am: Patriotic Concert performed by the Clovis Community Band, Liberty Ballroom

11am – 2pm: American Legion Post 147 Blood Drive

You can also view details on https://www.cvmdistrict.org/veteransdaycontest if you have any further questions.