Veterans Day Art Contest 3rd Grade Edition

Each year, the Clovis Veterans Memorial District holds an annual art contest around Veterans Day for kids to showcase their artistic talents and celebrate this national holiday honoring our veterans. This year’s theme was “1776: The American Dream”.

The placements for the third grade category are as follows:

1st place: Kiersten Borba- Lincoln Elementary

2nd Place: Ireland Lefay- OLPH

3rd Place: Jayme Yu- OLPH

Honorable Mentions: Shriya Agrawal & Noah Barthel- Fugman Elementary

To view the pictures of all these participants, you can visit the Clovis Veterans Memorial District Facebook page. Follow the CVMD Facebook to keep you updated on when the fourth grade category winners are announced.