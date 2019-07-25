Vehicle crashes into business at the Trading Post shopping center

On July 25, around noon, the driver of a Ford pickup truck ran over a handicap sign and crashed into the AAA Insurance building at the Trading Post Shopping Center on Herndon and Clovis Avenues.

According to the Clovis Fire Dept., the driver was treated on location by first responders for minor injuries. AAA Staff was in the building when the accident occurred but there were no injuries reported.

An investigation is still ongoing but Clovis Police Dept. stated alcohol and/or drugs were not a factor at this time. The AAA building will be temporarily boarded up for safety precautions.