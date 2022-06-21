Vehicle Collides With Pedestrian on Herndon, between Sunnyside & Clovis

At 9:06PM on 06/20/22, we received multiple 911 calls for a collision between a vehicle and either a bicyclist or pedestrian on westbound Herndon, between Sunnyside & Clovis.

The collision occurred on Herndon in front of The Habit.

Officers were unable to locate any bicycle, and at this time, it’s believed the pedestrian was crossing Herndon.

The driver of the vehicle collided with the pedestrian in the roadway.

EMS transported the pedestrian, who is an adult male, to the hospital where they remain in critical condition this morning.

The driver remained on scene and was cooperative with our investigation.

Officers arrested 44-year-old David Lowndes of Clovis for suspicion of DUI (VC 23153(A), VC 23152(A)).

Lowndes was booked into Fresno County Jail and he remains in custody at this time.

The collision remains under investigation and at this time there is no additional information.

A booking photo of Lowndes is attached for your use if you’d like. Feel free to contact me via email, text, or cell phone for any additional information.