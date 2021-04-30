Valley PBS CEO Resigns

Today, Valley PBS has announced the resignation of their CEO, Lorenzo Rios.

PBS board president Karen Musson accepted Rios’ resignation at staff meeting this morning. The resignation will be effective immediately.

Rios, who was a former Valley PBS board member, stepped into the position of interim CEO after the resignation of the former CEO, Jenny Toste in November of 2019.

According to the press release, Valley PBS stated Rios’ service to Valley PBS was very important especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Lorenzo’s leadership and vision grew the station’s revenue and membership as we all faced the challenges of continuing to operate a broadcast television station during the pandemic. The Board appreciates the time and energy that Lorenzo gave to Valley PBS during these unique times.” says Musson.

The Valley PBS Board of Directors will soon announce a new president and CEO in the near future.

As for Rios, he stated, “I found so much inspiration telling our Valley stories that enrich, educate and strengthen our diverse Valley community. I appreciate the Valley viewers and donors who have, and continue, to support the station’s mission. The station is postured to do even greater work in the days ahead.”