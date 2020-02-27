Valley Law Enforcement Agencies Raise $62,000 for Pink Patch Project

If you look closely at the patches Central Valley law enforcement officers wear, you might notice that some are pink instead of the traditional white or blue.

The patches are part of the Pink Patch Project, a public awareness campaign that raises awareness and money for the fight against breast cancer. A total of 17 valley agencies participated in the project, including the Clovis Police Department.

Law enforcement officers from around the valley gathered at the Cancer Research Institute at Clovis Community Medical Center Feb. 27 to celebrate the project raising more than $62,000.

Community Medical Foundation CEO Katie Zenovich said the funds raised will benefit the Marjorie E. Radin Breast Care Center at Clovis Community.

“These gifts will make such an impact,” Zenovich said in a statement. “Community is a not-for-profit so that means every single dollar we raise goes right back into patient care and 100 percent of those dollars stay right here locally.”

She continued, “The Marjorie E. Radin Breast Care Center, including the Cancer Institute, now rivals the best institutions in the nation or even in the world because we have world class facilities that take care of people right here at home in the valley, they don’t have to leave anymore to go north or south four hours to seek care.”

Valley agencies sold pink police badges to raise money for the project.

About one in eight women will develop invasive breast cancer at some point in their life, according to breastcancer.org. The website also said about 42,170 women are expected to die from breast cancer in 2020.

Daniel Ryan, director of radiology at Clovis Community, said the public awareness component of the campaign should not be underestimated.

“The awareness is really important, I don’t want to underestimate how important it is that we detect breast cancer as early as possible for the best possible outcome,” Ryan said.

He said the funds will increase the Breast Care Center’s capacity to perform ultrasounds and biopsies to detect early signs of breast cancer among young women.

Kate Lafferty, annual fund officer for Community medical Centers, said retired Clovis Police Chief Matt Basgall rallied the police agencies for the project when it started last year.

“(Basgall’s) wife had an experience at the Radin Breast Care Center so he knew all about us and when he found out we were interested in doing the Pink Patch Project he went and rallied all of the fellow police chiefs from the valley,” she said.

The Clovis Police Officer Association (CPOA) raised $13,000 for the project by selling raffle tickets for an antique 1911 handgun.

“We as a union wanted to play a big role in this because we support it, and we want to help defeat breast cancer,” Clovis Police Officer CPOA Vice President Chris Taliaferro. “The community was very supportive and helped us raise that money.”

Clovis City Councilmember Vong Mouanoutoua said the CPOA inspired other valley agencies to raise money for the project.

“When they said they had raised that much, it sort of sparked a friendly competition among all the departments. It was really Clovis that started it and in the end they raised the most,” Mouanoutoua said. “It makes us very proud that Clovis embraced the Cancer Institute and the Radin Breast Care Center.”

A case displaying pink badges from the 17 participating agencies will hang in the Breast Care Center to showcase the agencies’ fundraising efforts.

“We are proof that by joining forces we all make a major impact,” Zenovich said at the end of the ceremony.