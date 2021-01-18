Valley Air District Issues Health Caution Due to Strong Winds and Dust

The San Joaquin Valley Air District is issuing a health concern for Valley residents of high concentrations of PM10 emissions due to strong winds and blowing dust.

The winds and dust are expected to impact most of the Central Valley from Monday, Jan. 8 through Tuesday, Jan. 19.

Winds in areas where soil is dry often produces high concentrations of PM10 emissions. Exposure can trigger serious health problems such as asthma, bronchitis, heart or lung disease, and other serious respiratory infections.

Valley Air District officials are urging residents to avoid any residential wood burning. With strong winds and dust, residential wood burning devices will only add additional pollutants to the unhealthy air.

Officials are advising residents to remain indoors if possible or limit outdoor activity to avoid exposure to the unhealthy air quality.

For more information, visit www.valleyair.org or call (559-230-6000).