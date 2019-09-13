USDA Forest Service Hiring 2020 Temporary Positions for National Forests in California

The United States Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service will accept applications for more than 1,500 temporary spring and summer jobs in California from September 16 through September 30, 2019.

Positions are available across the state in many fields, including fire, recreation, wildlife and fisheries, botany, timber, engineering, visitor services and archaeology.

The Forest Service is looking for talented, diverse applicants to help manage 20 million acres of public land in California. They will be hiring for both fire and non-fire positions with job announcements opening in USAJOBS on September 16 and closing September 30, 2019.

To apply at USAJOBS, create a profile and set up your resume. Be sure to read the job announcement thoroughly for specific information about the job requirements, certifications and materials that need to be included, then carefully follow the instructions on how to apply.

More information about the application process and the Forest Service, can be found at https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/r5/jobs/outreach. You can also contact Human Resources Management at (877) 372-7248, option 2.