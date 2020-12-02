United Health Centers and City of Clovis Partner for No-Cost COVID-19 Testing

United Health Centers (UHC) in partner with the City of Clovis will be offering No-Cost COVID-19 testing every Thursday starting tomorrow, December 3 to the rest of December.

It will be a mobile testing site located on Clovis and Dakota Avenues between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The location is setup to be a drive-up style testing site. It will be available for all residents regardless of symptoms. Pre-registration is recommended by calling UHC at (800 492-4227.

All UFC medical staff will be in protective equipment and be following health safety guidelines. Test results will take roughly 3 to 4 days.

Please be aware, if a person tests positive for the coronavirus, they may or may not experience or show signs or symptoms. Person must quarantine for a minimum of 14 days in order to minimize exposure to others.

For more info regarding COVID testing or other services, visit www.unitedhealthcenters.org/together