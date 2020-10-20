United Health Center Opens in Clovis

There is no better time than now to open a health care center in Clovis.

The first United Health Center in Clovis opened its doors Monday, Oct. 19 at 2497 E. Herndon Ave, Suite #103 by Magnolia Pediatrics.

The benefit of this care center is that it provides all-in-one services, or if they do not have what a person needs, they make referrals to another one of their care sites.

Services they provide include family medicine, women’s health, pediatrics, behavioral health, immunizations and no-cost COVID-19 drive up testing.

The center also offers free transportation between sites, with an appointment.

“When we talk about comprehensive care, we are talking about a number of things that involve your total care. That’s not just a medical appointment, but we look at nutrition, special care needs. We make referrals to the dental department. Behavioral health, if there is an issue with depression or anxiety. Some of our sites deal with substance abuse,” says David Phillips, Community Development Officer for United Health Center.

No cost COVID-19 tests are available for residents, all that is asked is to call and make an appointment ahead of time, if possible. A United Health Center staff member will come out and perform a nasal swab, drive-thru style.

“When it says no cost, we bill your insurance if you have an insurance provider, so there is no out of pocket cost. If you don’t have insurance, we have access to federal government sources that pay for the uninsured, so there is really no cost to the patient,” says Philips.

COVID-19 test results will be given two to three days.

The Health Center is open five days a week, Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.