The Clovis Police Department needs help identifying a felony burglary suspect who robbed a Valero gas station.

The incident took place at the Villa Food Mart on Bullard and Villa Avenues back in November.

If anyone has information on the identity of the burglar, please contact Clovis PD at (559) 324-2556 or Valley Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP.

CPD Case 20-66997.