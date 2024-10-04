Two suspects arrested, one outstanding in Clovis burglary

October 4, 2024 – Clovis Police Department has arrested two individuals for a break-in and burglary in a Clovis home yesterday afternoon.

At 12:45PM on Thursday, October 3, a neighbor to the resident called the Police Department to report two unknown people breaking in while the residents were away.

Clovis PD was quickly dispatched to the scene and the two suspects fled, hopping over backyard fences to get away in the neighborhood, located near Peach and Nees.

The first suspect was immediately caught and arrested quickly, and a second was discovered in a parked car a street away.

The officers at the scene were given assistance by a drone, CPD K9 Ryder, 3 other K9’s and their handlers from the Fresno PD, and helicopters from the Fresno Sheriff’s Office and Fresno PD; however, they were unable to locate a third suspect who remains outstanding.

The two suspects caught in the incident have been identified by Clovis PD as 20-year-old Jesus Mercado Obeso and 21-year-old Tatiana Saavedra, both residents of Fresno. They were subsequently booked into the Fresno County Jail and charged with felony burglary and conspiracy charges.

Clovis PD showed gratitude towards the resident’s neighbor who quickly alerted them to the incident and had installed cameras that could be remotely monitored, allowing them to immediately contact law enforcement and notify them.

They also mentioned that technology such as these cameras “[continue] to play a critical role in our law enforcement efforts,” as well as thanked the Fresno PD and Fresno County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in the arrest and investigation.

The third suspect will face the same charges as Marcado Obeso and Saavedra, according to a statement by Clovis PD. The case is continually being investigated by detectives and the department encourages anyone with information to come forward by calling Clovis PD at (559)324-2800 or Valley Crime Stoppers at (559)498-STOP.