Two Suspects Arrested in Narcotics Bust in Fresno

Clovis Police detectives have arrested a man and charged him with drugs and weapons offenses after a search warrant in Fresno Thursday afternoon.

Detectives from the Clovis Police Department’s Special Enforcement team served a narcotics search warrant in the 2100 block of South Martin Luther King Avenue resulting from a drug investigation that originated in Clovis.

Upon serving the warrant, detectives found a large quantity of drugs ready for sale. Over 1,000 pills of the potent painkiller Fentanyl, cocaine, steroids and another firearm were located, leading to the arrest of 23-year-old Elias Muhammad. Detectives also found $26,000 in the residence.

Muhammad was charged with committing a felony while out on bail, carrying a loaded

weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of a firearm in a school zone.

When conducting surveillance, detectives observed what they believed to be a drug transaction taking place in a vehicle. When they approached, the vehicle’s occupants were uncooperative, a post on the police department’s Facebook page said.

Muhammad attempted to flee the vehicle. As detectives attempted to detain him, a handgun fell to the ground. After a struggle, police apprehended Muhammad without injury. The car’s other occupant Julian Silva, 20, was taken into custody without incident.

Silva was arrested for multiple drug sales charges, possession of a firearm by

a prohibited person, and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.