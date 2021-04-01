Two Suspects Arrested for Vehicle Burglary

After 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Mar. 31, Clovis PD dispatch received a report of a vehicle burglary in progress at the Shaw Village Shopping Center on Shaw and Peach Avenues.

A nearby Clovis PD patrol vehicle quickly responded. Once arriving to the scene, the officer witnessed a male breaking into a parked vehicle, grabbing a bag before jumping into a getaway vehicle and driving off.

The officer quickly followed and performed a high-risk vehicle stop. At this moment, the suspect who broke into the vehicle, ran away. The driver was detained and identified as 37 year-old Daniel Cruz of Fresno.