Two Suspects Arrested for Vehicle Burglary

After 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Mar. 31, Clovis PD dispatch received a report of a vehicle burglary in progress at the Shaw Village Shopping Center on Shaw and Peach Avenues.
A nearby Clovis PD patrol vehicle quickly responded. Once arriving to the scene, the officer witnessed a male breaking into a parked vehicle, grabbing a bag before jumping into a getaway vehicle and driving off.
The officer quickly followed and performed a high-risk vehicle stop. At this moment, the suspect who broke into the vehicle, ran away. The driver was detained and identified as 37 year-old Daniel Cruz of Fresno.
A perimeter was set in the area. With the help of Fresno County Sheriff’s helicopter Eagle One, Clovis PD officers and K9’s Mika and Nova, they were able to locate the second suspect hiding in a nearby apartment complex.
The suspect was identified as 30 year-old Elliott Carter of Fresno. Both suspects Carter and Cruz were charged with felony vehicle burglary, conspiracy, possession of stolen property, and others. Carter is also currently under felony probation and was charged for violating his terms.