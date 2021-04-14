Two Suspects Arrested for Nine Commercial Burglaries

In the early morning on April 12, Clovis Police made two arrests connecting to a string of nine commercial burglaries since April 1.

The burglars were targeted cell phone repair businesses, broke into a bicycle store, and a smoke shop. Due to the robberies, the Clovis Police Investigations Unit were held on proactive detail during the night time hours.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

At 3:30 in the morning, Clovis PD spotted one of the suspect’s vehicles in the area of Herndon and Fowler Avenues.

Detectives made a traffic stop and was able to detain two suspects without incident. Upon a search, they found burglary tools. After interviewing the suspects, a search warrant was issued at a residence in Fresno where authorities found and recovered stolen items and property.

The suspects were identified as 28 year-old Marvin Fudil and 30 year-old Rigoberto Delamora, both of Fresno. They were booked into Fresno County Jail with over 25 charges each that includes commercial burglary and conspiracy for the nine cases.