Two Clovis Unified Educators Recognized by Fresno County

Clovis Unified had not only one, but two staff members receive recognition by the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools.

November 21st, ABC30 hosted the annual 2021 Fresno County Superintendent of Schools Annual Education Awards.

The event transitioned from an in-person event to being broadcasted by the local news channel. ABC30 News anchor Warren Armstrong was the host for the event.

Clovis Unified was represented by two staff members in both Teacher and Employee of the Year. Clovis West’s Richard Delgado won Employee of the Year and Cole Elementary’s Sherri Johnson won Teacher of the Year.

Richard Delgado has been with Clovis West since he graduated in 1985. He began helping with the marching band until he transitioned to the discipline area where he is now lead student relations liaison. Because of Delgado’s style of discipline while also trying to understand the students’ situations, he was given the nickname tio (uncle).

Sherri Johnson has been a teacher for 34 years with Clovis Unified. Johnson currently teaches a combination of Kindergarten and first grade at Cole Elementary. Her teaching style involves challenging her students while also encouraging them to know that they can reach their true potentials.

The third category (Administrator of the Year) was won by Fresno Unified’s Demetra Vincent-Walker.

Johnson and Delgado can both apply for the California Department of Education Awards starting next year.