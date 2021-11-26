Two Clovis Retail Stores Impacted by Shoplifting

Clovis major retail stores are becoming part of a rise in shoplifting in Fresno County.

This past week, six different stores were victims of shoplifting. Two of the stores were in Clovis shopping centers.

Kohls at Sierra Vista Mall showed surveillance of an unidentified person looking through pairs of jeans. After half a minute checking different sizes and colors, the thief loaded up his cart and walked out of the store.

Clovis Police say the thief took 20 pairs of jeans that were worth about $1,100.

A day later, $2,000 worth of men’s clothing were stolen by another unidentified person at the Dick’s Sporting Goods at the Clovis Crossing Shopping Center on Clovis and Herndon.

According to Clovis Police Sgt. Jim Koch, Clovis PD will have extra patrol officers on duty, and pay closer attention to shopping centers. The department also has officers monitoring Old Town Clovis by walking the streets and keeping an eye out for suspicious activities.

If anyone has information on these shoplifting incidents, Clovis PD encourages you to call them at (559) 324-2800 or Valley Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-7867.