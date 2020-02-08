Two Clovis boys killed in car crash

By
Michael Ford
-
Two Clovis teenagers were killed in a single-car collision Friday night.

At 11:41 p.m., Clovis Police received several phone calls regarding a single-vehicle collision at Armstrong and Bullard Avenue. Once on scene, officers located a vehicle with two male occupants that struck a large tree. The vehicle was badly damaged and the occupants pinned in, according to a Clovis Police Department Facebook post.

Clovis Fire Department and paramedics arrived on scene to assist, but both occupants were pronounced dead at the scene. They are identified as Jack Schwass, 17, and Thomas Brown, 16, both of Clovis, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

The cause of the accident is currently under investigation and it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved.

Michael graduated from Fresno State in May 2019 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in print journalism. During his time at the university, he served as sports and managing editor for The Collegian, Fresno State’s student-run newspaper. In addition to the Clovis Roundup, Michael has written for The Fresno Bee, the Kingsburg Recorder and Selma Enterprise. He has a passion for sports and can be found on the sidelines at local games, bringing the citizens of Clovis the athletics news they deserve.

