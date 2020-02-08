Two Clovis boys killed in car crash

Two teenagers were killed Friday night in a single-car accident in Clovis.

At 11:41 p.m., Clovis Police received several phone calls regarding a single-vehicle collision at Armstrong and Bullard Avenue. Once on scene, officers located a vehicle with two male occupants that struck a large tree. The vehicle was badly damaged and the occupants pinned in, according to a Clovis Police Department Facebook post.

Clovis Fire Department and paramedics arrived on scene to assist, but both occupants were pronounced dead at the scene. They are identified as Jack Schwass, 17, and Thomas Brown, 16, both of Clovis, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

The cause of the accident is currently under investigation and it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved.