Two Cities Marathon Set for November 3

The Two Cities Marathon and Half, the Central Valley’s premier running event, will take place on Sunday, Nov 3 at 6:30 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. This annual event brings visitors to Clovis from all over the country to showcase our community and boost the economy.

The marathon begins at Woodward Park on Friant Ave, proceeds through the lovely neighborhoods of North Clovis, loops through Old town and then ends back at Woodward park.

Runners can pick up their packets on Saturday at New Covenant Community Church located at 1744 E. Nees in Fresno from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Those who wish to sign up can go to www.runfresno.com.