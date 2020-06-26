Two armed robbery suspects apprehended by Clovis Police, one still outstanding

Police have arrested two of three suspects in an armed robbery that took place yesterday in Clovis.

The suspects have been identified as Jason Paredes, 21, transient, and Kaitlin Henderson, 19, of Fresno. They have been booked into the Fresno County Jail charged with robbery and assault with a firearm.

Around noon Thursday, Clovis police received calls regarding a shooting in the southbound lanes of Minnewawa, just north of Alluvial Avenue.

Officers determined that the victim had placed speakers for sale on the social media platform Snapchat. During a meeting where the transaction was to take place, the suspects displayed a handgun, stole the speakers and fled. As they left the area, they fired shots at the victim, but no injuries were reported.

The vehicle used in the robbery was located in Fresno.

Clovis detectives are working on finding a third suspect, described as a white male with blonde hair, six feet tall and 170 pounds with his hair in a bun.

The Clovis police ask anyone that has information about the suspect to contact them at (559) 324-2800.