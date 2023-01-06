Twenty Twenty-Two ‘In Hindsight’

During the past year that was 2022, several events occurred that helped shape the impact that different Clovis institutions had and will have for years to come.

Individuals were honored in addition to three different elections, and a multitude of events that happened in the Clovis area.

The events that follow for each Clovis institution helped to make up what would be the year of “2022”.

City Government:

-Measure B was passed in the November elections. Started as a recommendation from the Citizens Advisory Committee that began way back in February, Measure B looks to use a Transient Occupancy Tax to help fund up to $500,000 for Clovis PD.

-Mayor Jose Flores and Councilman Bob Whalen stepped down from Clovis City Council and did not seek reelection for upcoming terms

-New members of City Council, Matt Basgall and Diane Pearce, were sworn in December and voted in the November elections

-City of Clovis awarded a 15% raise to the Transit Drivers in July

-Fire Station 6 was opened in the Loma Vista Community

-Tarpey elementary was recognized by the City Council for receiving the Civic Learning Award of Excellence from the Judicial Branch of California

-Wilma Tom Hashimoto wins 2022 Fresno County Mother of the Year in March and was recognized in May by the Council

-Filmmaker Jeff Aiello was honored at a City Council meeting for his efforts in producing the documentary, Afterburn: The Creekside Fire Documentary

-City Council officially ended emergency services related to Covid-19 in March

Clovis Unified School District:

-Clovis Unified battled mask mandates and parent opinions early in the year, quickly providing the option to students to either wear or not wear masks in school. The State of California would then end mask mandates in schools a short period of time later

-CUSD would honor both the 2021 and 2022 Students of Promise classes

-Teachers in the district were honored for their efforts during “Teachers Appreciation Week”

-The Clovis North Marching Band traveled to New York to play in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

-Betsy Sandoval retired from her position with Clovis Unified after 41 years of service

-CUSD as well elected two new members to their school board; Clint Olivier and Deena Combs-Flores will serve District 1 and District 6

Clovis Community College:

–In May, Clovis Community College held a groundbreaking for their new site. The site will hold their new Applied Technology Building

-President Dr. Lori Bennett announced her retirement earlier in year and served her final year as President of the school through 2022

-Dr. Kim E. Armstrong was elected new President of Clovis Community College which will be effective January 3rd, 2023

-Clovis Community College also partnered with CUSD to provide students the Summer at SEA program, helping Latinx and low income students explore science areas

Clovis Chamber of Commerce

-The Chamber of Commerce held their annual Big Hat Days for the 84th year

-Clovis Fest was a big hit again giving entrepreneurs the chance to showcase their talents and products for the second year in a row

Clovis Veterans Memorial District

-CVMD holds their Memorial Day Weekend Events including their freedom run and Monday car show

-CVMD also hosted their Veterans Day events on November 11th

-The 81st Anniversary of Pearl Harbor was remembered in fruition with a special ceremony

-CVMD’s CEO Lorenzo Rios was sworn in as a Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army at the end of last year, in November of 2021, officially honored by the Clovis Roundup in 2022

Miscellaneous Clovis Events

-Kiwanis Club hosts Freedom Fest for first time since 2019

-Clovis High Softball went on a playoff run that ended in June

-Clovis East Baseball won their first Valley Championship at Pete Biden Field against Central High School

-Clovis High Football Legend and Raiders Star Daryle Lamonica dies at the age of 80

-David Liberta, co-owner of Luna’s Pizzeria in Old Town Clovis passed away in October

-The Clovis Rodeo hosted their 108th Annual Rodeo, arguably the biggest event in Clovis throughout the year

-Butterfly Gardens, a 75 Unit Supportive Housing development, was officially opened in December. The housing units offer support to its residents who are at risk of homelessness

-Gabe Camarillo leaves the Clovis Roundup after two years of coverage on Clovis sports

-Trail Fest takes place in May for the sixth year with plenty of participants biking or hiking Clovis Trails

-The Clovis Botanical Gardens celebrated it’s 20th anniversary

-Clovis native Jenna Prandini wins Gold alongside her teammates in the 4×100 meter relay at the 2022 World Athletics Championship in Eugene

In conclusion, 2022 was a year of plenty of notable events for the community of Clovis. The people of Clovis have come out on the other side of Covid and will now look forward to the new beginnings of 2023.