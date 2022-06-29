Tuesday Night Shooting at Sierra Vista Mall

Tuesday night Clovis Police investigated a shooting at Sierra Vista Mall.

Around 11 p.m. Tuesday night Clovis Police responded to reports of a shooting where a juvenile was shot at the mall after an exchange of words took place, according to police.

The Clovis Police Department said that two groups of juveniles were at the mall Tuesday night where they had an exchange of words that resulted in an altercation that left one victim with a gunshot wound in their lower extremities.

The wound inflicted to the victim, police say is a “non life threatening” wound and that the victim was in stable condition at the hospital and officers have blocked off a driveway near the east side of the mall for further investigation as of Tuesday night.

Clovis Police ask that if you have any information on the shooting to please call the Clovis Police Department at (559)324-2800.



