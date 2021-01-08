Trump Supporters Hold Rally at Sierra Vista Mall

A Trump parade took place at MB2 Raceway at the Sierra Vista Mall on Tuesday, January 6.

Trump supporters came together for the “Stop the Steal, Stand for Trump” parade.

Participants also caravanned from Sierra Vista Mall to Blackstone Avenue. They then proceeded north to Herndon Avenue before returning back to Sierra Vista Mall.

The supporters continued to rally at the southeast corner of Clovis and Shaw intersection.

During the rally, many vehicles honked in support while others shouted derogatories.

“We know that we have voter fraud and election fraud and a lot of us are upset and we aren’t ready to lose our country…we are fighting for our children and we will keep standing,” said Crissy Corpus, Trump Rally organizer.

Corpus is the organizer for the Central California portion of a national organization on Facebook called MAGA Drag the Interstate.

The rally drew complaints from Red Robin and Target and asked protesters to park at the furthest corner of the parking lot.

The rally lasted several hours before dispersing in the late afternoon.