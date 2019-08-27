Truman “Tex” Clevenger, former Fresno State and Professional baseball player dies at 87

Fresno County Athletic Hall of Fame inductee Tex Clevenger passed away last weekend at the age of 87 after succumbing to alzheimer’s disease.

Clevenger, a former Fresno High standout played at Fresno State, before he started his pro career with the Red Sox back in 1954. He won two World Series Championships with the Yankees in 1961 and 1962. He played with the likes of Mickey Mantle, Yogi Berra and Roger Maris.

He played for the Washington Senators, Angels and Yankees throughout an eight-year career.

But, before that he was a star for the Fresno State Bulldogs.

Clevenger played from 1951-53 under the legendary coach Pete Beiden, where he set the second-best mark with a 1.94 ERA to go along with his top four single-season pitching ERA of 1.37.

After his career on the diamond, Clevenger moved back to the Central Valley where he opened his own automotive dealership in Porterville before selling it shortly after his diagnosis.

Clevenger is survived by his wife Donna, daughter Jan, son Marty and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.