Traffic violation leads to foot chase, handgun recovered

At 8:45 a.m. on Sunday, June 14, a Clovis Police Officer attempted to pull over a vehicle for a traffic violation near the intersection of Ashlan and Helm Avenues. Instead of pulling over, the driver of the vehicle sped off which a chase ensued.

After a short distance, the suspect abandoned the vehicle and began running. Suspect ran into residential area jumping over backyard fences and alley ways before breaking into an apartment with residents still inside.

With the assistance of Clovis PD’s K-9 Corda and his handler Officer Garcia, the suspect was subdued and arrested. No one was injured during the incident.

Upon searching the area with K-9 Corda, a handgun was located and recovered. The handgun was reported stolen from Fresno.

The felony suspect was identified as 24-year-old Joshua Ryan, was booked into Fresno County Jail and charged with:

Felon in possession of a loaded concealed handgun

Residential burglary

Evading a Police Officer

Violation of probation