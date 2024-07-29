Today: Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino to issue new casino chip design

COARSEGOLD, Calif. – July 29, 2024 – Beginning today, Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino is introducing a new design for its casino chips. Guests will have until July 31, 2025 to redeem the existing chips.

Key Details:

Transition Period: The introduction of the new chips will start on July 29, 2024, with existing chips being accepted for redemption until July 31, 2025.

Redemption Process: During the transition period, all current chips must be exchanged at the casino's cash cage to be used at table games.

About Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino:

Nestled in the stunning surroundings of Yosemite National Park, Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino offers a world-class destination experience combining the natural beauty of the Sierra foothills with exceptional amenities. The resort boasts incredible dining, high-energy entertainment and world-class gaming. Since its 2003 debut, Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino has consistently earned the prestigious title of Best Casino for 17 years in the Fresno Bee People’s Choice Awards. With over 130,000 visitors monthly and a workforce of over 1,300 dedicated individuals, the resort contributes approximately $50 million annually to the local economy through payroll and benefits. Guests can indulge in the comfort of 402 luxury rooms and Chukchansi’s tranquil indoor/outdoor pool, enjoy the ultimate relaxation at Serenity Springs Spa, or have the meal of their lives at the acclaimed Vintage Steakhouse. Chukchansi’s top-tier amenities maintain the casino’s renowned standard of excellence and welcoming hospitality. For more information about the hotel and casino, please call 1-866-794-6946 or visit ChukchansiGold.com. Guests must be 21+ years to game at the property and have a valid government-issued photo ID.