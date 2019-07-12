Time is running out to sign up for Shop With A Cop

On Saturday, August 3, the Clovis Police Department will be holding their annual Shop With A Cop fundraiser, but tickets are running out.

Single tickets are $40, couples tickets are $75, $300 for a table of eight and a $1000 for a sponsored table. All proceeds will be going to taking local kids back-to-school shopping with the Clovis Police Department.

Not only will the Clovis community be able to come together to support their local youth, they can also enjoy an Italian-themed night; featuring live music, dinner, raffles and a silent auction.

The event will be held at the Clovis Rodeo Grounds and doors will be open at 5:30 p.m.

For tickets or more information, contact Codi Dunn at 559-324-2562 or codir@cityofclovis.com.