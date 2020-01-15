106th Clovis Rodeo: Tickets on Sale, Concert Line up Announced

The 106th Annual Clovis Rodeo is set to kick off the last week in April from Wednesday, Apr. 22 through Sunday, Apr. 26, 2020.

Due to the Clovis Rodeo’s growing support and popularity, the Clovis Rodeo Association has extended an extra day to the event, making it five days of rodeo action.

Tickets are on sale as of Wednesday morning, January 15, 2020.

For early bird tickets, you can take advantage of special hours at the ticket office for three days only beginning Wednesday, Jan. 15 and Friday, Jan. 17 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The Rodeo’s ticket office at the rodeo grounds will reopen again March 2 and remain open through April.

Ticket prices range from $20 to $35. There is also a Thursday and Friday ticket package available for $65.

The concert lineup for this year’s event is Jimmy Allen, LOCASH and Lindsay Ell.

Jimmy Allen kicks off Thursday night’s concert. Best known for his song, Best Shot, which was released in early 2018 shot up the charts on Hot Country Songs, Country Airplay, and the Billboard Top 100s. The rising star also released his debut album, Mercury Lane, in 2018.

Lindsay Ell, one of country music’s newest artist, is set to open the Friday night concert as an accomplished musician, unique vocalist and songwriter. Her latest duet with Brantley Gilbert “What Happen In a Small Town,” recently went number one on Country radio and her new single “I Don’t Love You” is the number one most added song at country radio.

LOCASH, the classic country rock duo will close Friday night’s concert. The 2019 ACM Duo of the Year nominee, is set to release their latest album Brothers in March with their lead single, “Feels Like A Party” which has already reached Top 25.

To kick off rodeo month will be the Ranch Rodeo contest on Saturday, Apr. 4 followed by the Jackpot Roping on Saturday, Apr. 11. The Rodeo Queen competition will be held Saturday, Apr. 18. Rodeo week will begin with the return of the John W. Jones Sr. Steer Wrestling competition. The annual Clovis Rodeo Blood Drive will take place on Tuesday, April 21.

The Clovis Rodeo Grounds is located on 748 Rodeo Drive on Clovis Ave. between Barstow and Bullard Avenues.

For more regarding tickets or information, please contact the Clovis Rodeo Association at (559) 299-8838 or go to www.clovisrodeo.com.