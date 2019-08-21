Three Suspects Arrested in connection with Stolen 1957 Chevy Bel Air Convertible

Originally stolen from a residency in Clovis back in July, the stolen 1957 Chevy Bel Air Convertible was recently seen in Pomona, California on July 10 before three suspects were arrested in connection with the theft on Wednesday, Aug. 20.

The Clovis and Fresno Police Department’s along with the Fresno Sheriff’s office came together and arrested three suspects connected with the case.

Michael Fuller, 40 of Fresno

Charges: Possession of a stolen vehicle, Grand theft auto, Conspiracy, Probation violation

Dashawn Roland, 26 of Fresno

Charges: Possession of a stolen vehicle, Grand theft auto, Conspiracy, and Revocation of Post Supervised Release

Jermaine Fuller, 37 of Fresno

Charges: Possession of a stolen vehicle, Grand theft auto, Conspiracy

The stolen Chevrolet Bel Air has yet to be recovered. The investigation is still ongoing.

The vehicle is bright teal with white-topped seats and a license plate reading 7PMJ140. If anyone has any information, please be sure to call the Clovis PD at (559) 324-2800.