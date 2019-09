On Monday, Sept. 16, three new members of the Clovis Police Department were sworn in by Chief of Police Curt Fleming at the Clovis PD headquarters.

The three new officers; Erica Lowery, Amandeep Singh and Josiah Ford just past their field training program and are now on patrol duties within the city of Clovis.

Make sure to greet Lowery, Singh and Ford if you see them around the city!