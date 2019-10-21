Thousands turn out for Sierra Vista Mall’s Fifth Annual BooFest

Boofest at Sierra Vista Mall was invaded with ghouls, ghosts, Pikachus and princesses Saturday night.

Thousands of young residents turned out in their best Halloween costumes to trick or treat inside the mall and take pictures with Snow White, Bumblebee and Batman.

They also enjoyed carnival games, had their faces painted and participated in arts and crafts.

This was the Boofest’s fifth year at Sierra Vista Mall in Clovis. The event was sponsored by Clovis Police Department, Clovis Kiwanis and Own a Car Fresno.